Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on surface of Mars -Xinhua
The 5-tonne spacecraft blasted off from the southern Chinese island of Hainan in July last year, launched by the powerful Long March 5 rocket. After more than six months in transit, Tianwen-1 reached the Red Planet in February where it had been in orbit since.Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 06:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 06:36 IST
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported, making China the second space-faring nation after the United States to land on the Red Planet.
The Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on a site on the Southern Utopia Plain, "leaving a Chinese footprint on Mars for the first time," Xinhua said. A rover, named Zhurong, will now survey the landing site before departing from its platform to conduct inspections.
Tianwen-1, or "Questions to Heaven", after a Chinese poem written two millennia ago, is China's first independent mission to Mars. A probe co-launched with Russia in 2011 failed to leave the Earth's orbit. The 5-tonne spacecraft blasted off from the southern Chinese island of Hainan in July last year, launched by the powerful Long March 5 rocket.
After more than six months in transit, Tianwen-1 reached the Red Planet in February where it had been in orbit since.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Hainan
- Zhurong
- China
- Xinhua
- United States
- Red Planet
- Earth
- Chinese
- Mars
ALSO READ
Neuberg Diagnostics sets up first lab in the United States
Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil
Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil
Merkel wants Europe, United States to aim for new trade deal
One dead, over 60 injured after tornadoes strike Wuhan, Suzhou in China - Xinhua