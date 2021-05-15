Left Menu

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on surface of Mars

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported, making China the second space-faring nation after the United States to land on the Red Planet. The Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on a site on the Southern Utopia Plain, "leaving a Chinese footprint on Mars for the first time," Xinhua said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 07:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 07:06 IST
Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on surface of Mars

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported, making China the second space-faring nation after the United States to land on the Red Planet.

The Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on a site on the Southern Utopia Plain, "leaving a Chinese footprint on Mars for the first time," Xinhua said. The craft left its parked orbit at about 1700 GMT Friday (0100 Beijing time Saturday). The landing module separated from the orbiter three hours later and entered the Martian atmosphere, the official China Space News said.

It said the landing process consisted of "nine minutes of terror" as the module decelerates and then slowly descends. A solar-powered rover, named Zhurong, will now survey the landing site before departing from its platform to conduct inspections. Named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, Zhurong has six scientific instruments including a high-resolution topography camera.

The rover will study the planet's surface soil and atmosphere. Zhurong will also look for signs of ancient life, including any sub-surface water and ice, using a ground-penetrating radar. Tianwen-1, or "Questions to Heaven", after a Chinese poem written two millennia ago, is China's first independent mission to Mars. A probe co-launched with Russia in 2011 failed to leave the Earth's orbit.

The five-tonne spacecraft blasted off from the southern Chinese island of Hainan in July last year, launched by the powerful Long March 5 rocket. After more than six months in transit, Tianwen-1 reached the Red Planet in February where it had been in orbit since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Doodle to commemorate National Day in Paraguay

Happy independence day ParaguayToday is Paraguays National Day, a national holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the countrys official declaration of independence. Google illustrate a beautiful doodles on Paraguays flag.In May 14, 1811...

Rugby-Waratahs need mindset change, says interim coach Whitaker

New South Wales Waratahs scored seven tries in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman opener with the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday, but after crashing to a 64-48 loss coach Chris Whitaker believes a change in approach is required for the Sydney-...

Tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces, killing seven, injuring hundreds

Two tornadoes ripped through Chinas central city of Wuhan and a town in the eastern province of Jiangsu, killing seven people and injuring hundreds while destroying homes and property, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.Six pe...

Rugby-Waratahs need mindset change, says interim coach Whitaker

New South Wales Waratahs scored seven tries in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman opener with the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday, but after crashing to a 60-48 loss coach Chris Whitaker believes a change in approach is required for the Sydney-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021