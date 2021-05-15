Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 09:08 IST
Amazfit Bip U vs Redmi Watch: Which smartwatch is best at Rs 3,999?
The Redmi Watch has debuted in India as the first smartwatch from the Xiaomi sub-brand. The wearable comes with a square dial, built-in GPS, health tracking features and 10-day battery life, all at Rs 3,999.

At this price point, the Redmi Watch competes against the Amazfit Bip U which was launched in April 2021, featuring a similar design and health and fitness monitoring functions.

Here we're comparing the specifications and features of the two smartwatches to help you decide which is the better choice at this price point:

Amazfit Bip U vs Redmi Watch: Design and display

Both the watches feature a large 1.43-inch full-colour TFT LCD with 302 x 320-pixels resolution. The Redmi Watch offers more than 200 watch faces to choose from while there are only 50 watch faces on the Amazfit Bip U.

Image: Redmi Watch

While the Redmi Watch sports flat edges, the Amazfit Bip U has slightly curved edges, both having a physical key/button on the right. Both come with 5ATM water-resistant rating and a 2.5D glass on top.

The Amazfit Bip U measures 40.9 x 35.5 x 11.4mm and weighs 31g whereas the Redmi Watch measures 41mm x 35mm x 10.9 mm and weighs 35g. Both the wearables are offered in multiple color options.

Image: Amazfit Bip U

Amazfit Bip U vs Redmi Watch: Health and fitness monitoring

The Amazfit Bip U can track more than 60 sports modes and supports monitoring of blood-oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), 24-hour heart rate, stress with breathing training and menstrual cycle. The watch also features a PAI Health Assessment System that helps you understand your physical condition more deeply.

On the other hand, the Redmi Watch offers 11 sports modes and supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring with alerts for abnormal level, sleep monitoring and guided breathing. It lacks SpO2 monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking feature for female users.

Additionally, the Redmi Watch comes with a built-in GPS/GLONASS for precise tracking of your trajectory, speed, distance and calories burnt. However, the Amazfit Bip U can be connected with a mobile phone GPS.

Amazfit Bip U vs Redmi Watch: Battery life

Both the watches are equipped with a 230mAh battery that takes about 2 hours to get fully charged. While the Amazfit Bip U is claimed to last up to 9 days on a single charge, the Redmi Watch promises to last up to 10 days.

Amazfit Bip U vs Redmi Watch: Smart functions/compatibility

Both the watches support a host of smart functions such as showing notifications for incoming calls and messages, the ability to reject or silence calls, remotely control smartphone music and camera, see weather forecasts, among others.

Image: Amazfit Bip U

The watches are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Verdict: With more sports modes and valuable features like SpO2 monitoring, the Amazfit Bip U is a clear winner when it comes to tracking health and fitness. However, it lacks built-in GPS which is available on its competitor- the Redmi Watch.

