Super Animal Royale, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse coming to Stadia

Next, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse is the third game in the Shantae series that takes Shantae, the hair-whipping Half-Genie, beyond Sequin Land to cursed islands and labyrinths, each hiding a new piece of Pirate Gear. When she loses her magic, Shantae teams up with her nemesis, the nefarious pirate Risky Boots, in order to save Sequin Land from an evil curse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:21 IST
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is the third game in the Shantae series that takes Shantae, the hair-whipping Half-Genie, beyond Sequin Land to cursed islands and labyrinths, each hiding a new piece of Pirate Gear.  Image Credit: Stadia Community

Google on Friday confirmed that two new games will be coming soon to the Stadia store. These include - Pixile Studios' Super Animal Royale and WayForward's Shantae and the Pirate's Curse.

The Super Animal Royale will be free for all Stadia players and will not require a Stadia Pro subscription to play. It is a 64-player, 2D battle royale title where murderous animals fight tooth, claw and machine gun across an abandoned safari park.

Here are the key features of Super Animal Royale:

  • Survival of the Fittest: Scavenge a variety of powerful weapons, armor and items to become the apex predator in intense 64-player online matches.
  • The Superest World: Explore a massive, beautifully illustrated 2D island and discover its hidden lore, by chatting with its inhabitants and scouring its rich environments for clues.
  • Different Stripes for Different Fights: Collect hundreds of animal breeds and customize them with thousands of cosmetic items, weapons, outfits and even umbrellas.
  • Evolving Events & Updates: Enjoy an endless stampede of new content, including seasonal outfits, animals and weapons to collect.
  • The Fast and the Furriest: Flatten your foes while rolling dirty in a Hamster Ball, or mount a Giant Emu and peck your way to the promised land.

Here are the key features of Shantae and the Pirate's Curse:

  • Gain new abilities by acquiring pirate gear: the Flintlock Pistol, Pirate Hat, Scimitar, Risky's Boots and Cannon
  • Visit exotic locales with unique enemies and hazards, from tropical Saliva Island to frigid Frostbite Island to the haunting Village of Lost Souls
  • Solve puzzles and overcome traps in labyrinths guarded by challenging bosses
  • A hilarious cast of new and returning characters, including Rottytops, Sky, Bolo and Squid Baron
  • Find collectables, buy upgrades, discover secrets, track down sinister Cacklebats and more!

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse will come to Stadia this summer.

