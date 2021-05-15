Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision gaming support on the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, the company announced on Friday.

Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals! Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/iU2RktHvPG — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) May 14, 2021

With Dolby Vision, the company promises up to 40x brighter highlights and 10x deeper black levels and up to 12-bit color depth to level up the gameplay. According to Dolby's official website, Dolby Vision games automatically map to the Dolby Vision-compatible display as you play, eliminating the need for adjustment sliders.

"When you play in Dolby Vision, you unlock the most realistic and lifelike visuals the game has to offer, with brightness, contrast, color, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games," reads the Dolby website.

As announced last year, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the first consoles ever to enable gaming in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Currently, there is no information on when the Dolby Vision gaming support will be available to all Xbox Series X|S users.