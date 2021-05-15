Left Menu

Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders

With Dolby Vision, the company promises up to 40x brighter highlights and 10x deeper black levels and up to 12-bit color depth to level up the gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:10 IST
Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders
As announced last year, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the first consoles ever to enable gaming in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Image Credit: Xbox

Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision gaming support on the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, the company announced on Friday.

With Dolby Vision, the company promises up to 40x brighter highlights and 10x deeper black levels and up to 12-bit color depth to level up the gameplay. According to Dolby's official website, Dolby Vision games automatically map to the Dolby Vision-compatible display as you play, eliminating the need for adjustment sliders.

"When you play in Dolby Vision, you unlock the most realistic and lifelike visuals the game has to offer, with brightness, contrast, color, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games," reads the Dolby website.

As announced last year, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the first consoles ever to enable gaming in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Currently, there is no information on when the Dolby Vision gaming support will be available to all Xbox Series X|S users.

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Surinder Amarnath applies for junior selector's job

Former India batsman Surinder Amarnath has applied for the junior selectors position in the BCCI.The application deadline for the five vacancies ended last month and the BCCI will soon get going with the selection process.Surinder, the son ...

Lisa Sthalekar feels Veda should have received communication from BCCI

Former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar on Saturday alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI did not even check up on Veda Krishnamurthy even when she is going through turbulent times. Veda Krishnamurthy recently lost...

Iran minister cancels Vienna visit in flag spat

Irans foreign minister has called off a planned visit to his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.The decision came after Austrias chancellery and foreign ministry flew the Israeli flag as a signal of solidarity in Israels conflict with the milit...

Delhi reports 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths; witnesses drop in positivity rate

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021