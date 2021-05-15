Left Menu

Microsoft to release Dolby Vision gaming test for Xbox series X and S

Dolby Vision gaming will soon be arriving on the Xbox Series X and S for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider's "alpha ring" group. This HDR format offers an upgraded set of features like support for dynamic metadata.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:46 IST
Microsoft to release Dolby Vision gaming test for Xbox series X and S
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dolby Vision gaming will soon be arriving on the Xbox Series X and S for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider's "alpha ring" group. This HDR format offers an upgraded set of features like support for dynamic metadata. According to The Verge, Microsoft said that the feature means "brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colours" in games when you are playing on a Dolby Vision-compatible TV, offering "better clarity in both light and dark scenes." The consoles currently support HDR via the less advanced HDR10 standard.

It is known that Microsoft's current generation of Xboxes would support Dolby's HDR standard since before the consoles' release. Last September, Dolby announced that they'd be "the first consoles to support the Dolby Vision HDR format with dynamic metadata for gaming." Sony's PS5, meanwhile, currently does not support Dolby Vision. Microsoft said that Dolby Vision support should be easier to configure for users. "Dolby Vision games automatically map to any display with Dolby Vision, you're always seeing the best possible picture available," the company said. This means no more sliders to adjust your picture settings.

However, it advises that testers might need to update their TV's firmware to take full advantage of the technology. During an earlier test of the feature in March, it was noted that users reported that all HDR games appeared to be outputting in Dolby Vision, rather than needing to specifically support the upgraded format.

However, as per The Verge, it is unclear if this will be the case when the feature officially releases. As part of the announcement, Microsoft said it will be sharing more about the games that will take "full advantage" of the standard soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian High Commissioner to the UK pays tribute at Basaveshwara statue in London

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar paid floral tribute to Lord Basaveshwara, the 12th-century Indian philosopher and social reformer, at his statue on the bank of the River Thames here to mark his 887th birth anniversary....

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than t...

Kartik Aaryan shares teenage throwback photo, asks fans to give 'wrong captions only'

Using social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly. Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kar...

Digest for domestic stories for week May 8 - May 14, 2021

Saturday New Delhi India and the European Union EU on Saturday announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership, d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021