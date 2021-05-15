Left Menu

Here's everything about Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition

Alongside the Oppo branding, the rear panel of the new Mars Exploration Edition has a "MARS 2021 UTOPIA PLANITIA" inscription. Utopia Planitia is a vast plain on Mars where China's Zhurong Mars rover landed earlier today.

Here's everything about Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition
The Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition also features exclusive Mars themes that will show you the rise and fall of the stars and the changes of light and shadow on the Red Planet.

Oppo on Saturday announced the launch of Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition featuring a new Sky Rock Grey shade inspired by outer space and a high-fog AG glass with a slightly exposed metallic luster, resembling the texture of the material from outer space.

Apart from this, the special edition comes in deeply customized packaging and is offered in a single 16GB+512GB memory configuration. It is priced at CNY6,999 (approx. Rs 79,700)

Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition: Specifications

In terms of specifications and features, the device is exactly the same as the regular Oppo Find X3 Pro model which is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition features a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 3216 x 1440-pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs on ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11.

Coming to the optics department, the phone houses a 32MP selfie snapper and a quad-camera array at the back. It includes a 50MP wide-angle camera (Sony IMX766), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (Sony IMX766), a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 3MP macro sensor. The rear camera supports up to 4K video shooting at 60fps/30fps.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition supports 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS and NFC.

