Turkey condemns attack on Gaza media building

The communications director to Turkeys president tweeted that Israels targeting of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices in the Gaza Strip were a blow on the freedom of press.The airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:00 IST
The communications director to Turkey's president tweeted that Israel's targeting of The Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices in the Gaza Strip were a blow on the freedom of press.

The airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets. Fahrettin Altun said after the attack: "I curse these lowly attacks by Israel hitting press centers to cover up its massacres." He also claimed that "Israel is continuing its massacres and war crimes." Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that Turkey stands with the Palestinians, who are still facing "ethnic, religious and cultural cleansing." AP staffers and other tenants safely evacuated the building after the Israeli military telephoned a warning that the strike was imminent within an hour. Three heavy missiles struck the 12-story building, collapsing it in a giant cloud of dust.

