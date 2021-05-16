Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters Odd News SummaryReuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space
Russia has picked four people to serve as nonprofessional crew members and actors in what is planned to be the first movie to be shot in outer space, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Thursday. Some of them are scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz MS-19 craft on Oct. 5 to be delivered to the International Space Station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km), according to Roscosmos and NASA.
