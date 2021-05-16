Left Menu

Twitter might be working on its subscription-based service named Twitter Blue

Micro-blogging site Twitter had previously confirmed that it is exploring a paid subscription model for some features, and recently speculations have come to light about how much this new subscription-based service will cost and what it will be called.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:56 IST
Twitter might be working on its subscription-based service named Twitter Blue
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Micro-blogging site Twitter had previously confirmed that it is exploring a paid subscription model for some features, and recently speculations have come to light about how much this new subscription-based service will cost and what it will be called. According to The Verge, Jane Manchun Wong an app researcher tweeted on Saturday that the paid version, which is Twitter Blue, will cost USD 2.99 per month, and will include an Undo Tweets feature and bookmark collections.

Wong said it appears Twitter is working on a tiered subscription model, which she posits could mean a less-cluttered, premium experience for the highest-paying subscribers. A spokesperson from Twitter declined to comment but the company doesn't usually confirm or otherwise comment on Wong's typically accurate discoveries of new features before they launch.

Twitter has made a slew of new product announcements over the past several weeks, updating its warnings for potentially offensive tweets, improving its photo cropping algorithm to allow taller images to fully display in users' feeds, adding the ability for Android users to search their direct messages. It also rolled out a Tip Jar feature to allow users to make donations to some creators, journalists, experts, and non-profits, although this one raised some privacy concerns about what user information is included along with the tip.

Earlier this month, Twitter acquired Scroll, the USD 5-per-month subscription service that removes ads from websites that participate. With the Scroll announcement, Twitter also said it would be winding down Nuzzel, a Scroll service that sent users daily email roundups of top stories in their Twitter feeds. Wong noted in a later tweet, Tony Haile, the former CEO of Scroll who is now on the product team at Twitter, tweeted the day his company was acquired that Scroll would "integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year."

This would seem to suggest that one of the offerings of a premium Twitter product would be an ad-free experience, something it seems diehard tweeters have asked for almost as much as editable tweets. In its first-quarter earnings report late last month, Twitter had a profit of USD 68 million on revenue of USD 1.04 billion. The company reported a 20 percent increase in monetizable daily active users.

As per The Verge, currently, there's no word on when a premium paid version of Twitter would launch, or who would be eligible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to start evacuating parts of west coast as cyclone approaches

India is preparing to evacuate thousands of people from low-lying areas along its western coast as a powerful cyclone is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning in the state of Gujarat.It is very likely to intensify further during the ...

Puducherry adds 1,961 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises

The union territory of Puducherry reported 1,961 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 84,506, a senior official of the Health Department said on Sunday.Thirty-two more people succumbed to the virus durin...

Free Wi-fi now at 6,000 railway stations

The railways has enabled free Wi-Fi at its 6000th station as the facility went live at Hazaribagh Town of Jharkhand on Saturday, the national transporter said.The railways provided Wi-Fi facility first at the Mumbai Railway station in 2016,...

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021