Redmi Note 8 (2021) clears Bluetooth SIG Certification: Details Inside!

Xiaomi seems to be working on a new Redmi 8 series smartphone named the Redmi Note 8 (2021) as the device has reportedly appeared on the Bluetooth SIG Certification website with the model number M1908C3JGG.

The phone has been listed as Redmi Note 8 with Bluetooth v5.2 support, suggesting that it will be an upgraded version of the original Redmi Note 8 which debuted in 2019.

Redmi Note 8 (2021): Specifications (Expected)

Previously, M1908C3JGG was spotted on the FCC certification website with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging. The FCC listing also confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will run on MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Past leaks suggest that the phone will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ IPS notched display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will have two storage variants -

4GB+64GB

4GB+128GB

Besides, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) is said to have a quad rear camera setup that could include a 48-megapixel primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel, a 5-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone could house a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.