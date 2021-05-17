Asus releases first software update for Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip

Asus has started rolling out the first software update for its newly launched Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip. With this OTA, the devices are being updated to firmware version 30.11.51.41 and 30.11.55.37, respectively.

The update is being rolled out in batches, hence it will take some days for everyone to receive the OTA. If you haven't received the update notification, you can manually check for the update by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

The software update brings a couple of new features and improvements including Document mode in the camera app, one-hand mode and guidance instructions and a search function in Force Dark Mode, among others. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level of both phones.

Here's the complete update changelog for the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip:

Improved system stability

Improved system performance

Added one-hand mode and guidance instructions

Improved fingerprint unlock animation

Added Document mode to the ASUS Camera

Added capsule-style icon in the status bar for specific scenarios such as phone call, sound recording, etc.

Adjusted the opening animation of the front camera

Improved camera quality

Added priority mode in ASUS Settings

Added search function in Force Dark Mode.

Enabled VoLTE on Telia (Lithuania)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWifi on ICE (Norway)

Updated Android security patch

Asus Zenfone 8 / Zenfone 8 Flip: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 8 boasts a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. For photography, there is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.

On the other hand, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. The phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

The Zenfone 8 Flip houses a triple rotating camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom. The device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.