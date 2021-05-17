Left Menu

Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.

The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent that is capable of detecting the L452R mutation at high sensitivity, the company said in a news release.

