Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variantsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:49 IST
Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.
The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent that is capable of detecting the L452R mutation at high sensitivity, the company said in a news release.
