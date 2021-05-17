Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE 5G could soon launch as Nord N10 successor

The name leak comes courtesy of tipster Max Jambor and doesn't reveal any other detail about the upcoming affordable offering from OnePlus. Just like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be limited to the North American and the European markets.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G. OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will succeed the Nord N10 5G which debuted late last year.

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will succeed the Nord N10 5G which debuted late last year. Previously, it was reported that the device will be called the OnePlus Nord N1 5G, but a new leak reveals that the company has renamed it as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Talking about its specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped (via Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks) to come with a 6.49-inch display with a left-aligned punch-hole and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G arrived late last year along with the Nord N100. The phone features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core processor which is paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.

For video shooting and photography, the handset comes with a 16MP selfie camera and a quad rear camera array that includes a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens.

Lastly, the Nord N10 5G packs a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

