Left Menu

Mumbai, Medellin to help small places in respective regions in becoming smart cities by knowledge sharing: Industrial source

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:26 IST
Mumbai, Medellin to help small places in respective regions in becoming smart cities by knowledge sharing: Industrial source

Mumbai and Medellin would be the two knowledge sharing regional networks for South East Asia and Latin America respectively to help realise and align smaller cities in the zones to execute their vision to become smart cities in the coming years, a top industrial source has said. The two World Economic Forum (WEF) selected networks, which would be hosted by India and Colombia respectively to connect leading pioneer cities from the Global Alliance with smaller cities in the region, will also help them have better cyber security as cyber attacks are becoming more frequent globally.

''Our ready for market approach with solutions for smart cities follows a recent announcement by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to launch two regional networks of cities in South Asia and Latin America with the aim to share knowledge on smart city development, while protecting public interests related to privacy, security and sustainability,'' the source, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

“With cyberattacks on municipalities rising and digital technologies becoming central to economic competitiveness and especially so in India, small cities need to invest in new technologies but have less capacity than their larger global counterparts to implement and ensure effective governance, said the source, who is close to one major technology group which is in talks with several parties to offer its products and solutions tailored to specific need of each city.

Bengaluru, Bhopal, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Kohima, Mangalore, Raipur, Shillong and Thane are on top Indian cities in the smart city list that would be seeking global best practices to be tech-driven municipalities for growth of local economies, according to the source.

He said global technology companies have positioned their solutions and products to help India realise and align its ambitions with the smart cities vision in the coming years.

These networks selected last month as part of the WEF’s G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance are designed to help small cities implement new technology policies and will be supported by partners of the WEF and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Global Network.

Going forward, the Japanese cities are their choice models which were guided by the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Japan, he noted.

“It would be long-drawn, 10-15-year period for the some of the Indian cities to adopt smart technologies but the Indians are also resilient and have demonstrated their abilities in the Information Technology fields, having leap-frogged with the best technologies coming out of India for the world,” the source pointed out.

He said one thing is clear that every tech-savvy Indian wants the best and this is justified by them by uploading technologies in the form of apps on their mobile phones.

''We should not be shy in saying that Indians will be leading the world with wearable devices in the coming years. This also shows that adopting smart solutions will be much easier across the spectrum of making smart cities,'' he stressed.

He said with strong support from the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance, Indian cities will have access to the world's foremost expertise in smart city policy-making.

“Though the Smart Cities Mission has been slow in converting over 100 identified cities to world class places for urbanites, technology companies have been working on solutions and products ahead of demand to fit into the Indian urban lifestyle that the Government is striving to build for its people,” said the source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Entertainment News Roundup: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1; Royal Ballet dancers prepare for reopening and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

Readers are waiting to devour One Piece Chapter 1014 as it will reveal major cliffhangers of the last chapters. It will focus on the most important part of the battle between Kaido and Luffy, which will end. Readers would not expect how dra...

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. We did have one...

Frontline staff at Bangkok hospital brace for new COVID-19 cases

As Thailand struggles to deal with its worst wave of coronavirus infections, staff in the intensive care unit of Bangkoks King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are fearful of what may be to come.The Southeast Asian country had managed to con...

Cricket-Tendulkar had 'sleepless nights' before matches due to anxiety

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar said he struggled with anxiety for more than 10 years during his playing career and had many sleepless nights before matches. The former India captain retired from the professional game in 2013 after no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021