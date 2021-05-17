Mumbai, Medellin to help small places in respective regions in becoming smart cities by knowledge sharing: Industrial source

Mumbai and Medellin would be the two knowledge sharing regional networks for South East Asia and Latin America respectively to help realise and align smaller cities in the zones to execute their vision to become smart cities in the coming years, a top industrial source has said. The two World Economic Forum (WEF) selected networks, which would be hosted by India and Colombia respectively to connect leading pioneer cities from the Global Alliance with smaller cities in the region, will also help them have better cyber security as cyber attacks are becoming more frequent globally.

''Our ready for market approach with solutions for smart cities follows a recent announcement by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to launch two regional networks of cities in South Asia and Latin America with the aim to share knowledge on smart city development, while protecting public interests related to privacy, security and sustainability,'' the source, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

“With cyberattacks on municipalities rising and digital technologies becoming central to economic competitiveness and especially so in India, small cities need to invest in new technologies but have less capacity than their larger global counterparts to implement and ensure effective governance, said the source, who is close to one major technology group which is in talks with several parties to offer its products and solutions tailored to specific need of each city.

Bengaluru, Bhopal, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Kohima, Mangalore, Raipur, Shillong and Thane are on top Indian cities in the smart city list that would be seeking global best practices to be tech-driven municipalities for growth of local economies, according to the source.

He said global technology companies have positioned their solutions and products to help India realise and align its ambitions with the smart cities vision in the coming years.

These networks selected last month as part of the WEF’s G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance are designed to help small cities implement new technology policies and will be supported by partners of the WEF and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Global Network.

Going forward, the Japanese cities are their choice models which were guided by the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Japan, he noted.

“It would be long-drawn, 10-15-year period for the some of the Indian cities to adopt smart technologies but the Indians are also resilient and have demonstrated their abilities in the Information Technology fields, having leap-frogged with the best technologies coming out of India for the world,” the source pointed out.

He said one thing is clear that every tech-savvy Indian wants the best and this is justified by them by uploading technologies in the form of apps on their mobile phones.

''We should not be shy in saying that Indians will be leading the world with wearable devices in the coming years. This also shows that adopting smart solutions will be much easier across the spectrum of making smart cities,'' he stressed.

He said with strong support from the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance, Indian cities will have access to the world's foremost expertise in smart city policy-making.

“Though the Smart Cities Mission has been slow in converting over 100 identified cities to world class places for urbanites, technology companies have been working on solutions and products ahead of demand to fit into the Indian urban lifestyle that the Government is striving to build for its people,” said the source.

