G-SHOCK GBA900: Casio's new fitness watch improves visibility and connectivity

The G-SHOCK GBA900 comes with a slimmer case and a large LCD display area that allow for a multifunctional digital display while still displaying analogue time. The double LED light or the super Illuminator for the face lights up the LCD with a high-intensity light to maintain watch readability even in the dark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:00 IST
On the fitness front, G-SHOCK GBA900 allows users to measure distance, speed, pace, and calorie burned. It also features a step tracker, a graph to display workout intensity at five stages, and an achievement graph to show progression towards individualized goals.

Casio has launched GBA900, a new addition to its G-SHOCK MOVE lineup of fitness tracking watches and the successor to the GBD100, with design improvements and G-SHOCK technologies such as 200M Water Resistance and 2-year battery life.

Priced at USD130, the Casio G-SHOCK GBA900 fitness watch will be available in black and white colour options starting May 19th at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

The lugs have ventilation parts to provide breathability while the soft urethane band has plenty of band holes for precise length adjustments. The watch comes with a built-in accelerometer and supports all-time Bluetooth connectivity.

Users can check their detailed activity history by linking the watch with the G-SHOCK MOVE app in their smartphone via Bluetooth. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Other features include:

  • Shock resistant
  • 200-meter water-resistant
  • Hand shift
  • Airplane Mode
  • 2 Year Battery Life
  • 5 Daily Alarm
  • Countdown timer
  • Low battery alert
  • Power saving

The Casio G-SHOCK GBA900 measures 51.3×48.9×16.6mm and weighs 61g.

