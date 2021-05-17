Left Menu

Easy and Reliable Door Operating System for the Hospitality Industry

Easily scalable access points, any number of users and locking plans coordinated with individual requirements these features in combination with a comprehensive on-site service bring to life a customized access control management system, engineered by Hfele. The Prolock Electronic Access Control System offers numerous benefits Using a single key card the guest can open all doors and areas that are intended for him.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:06 IST
Easy and Reliable Door Operating System for the Hospitality Industry

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) One of the key features for a hotel is the easy and reliable door operating system. In line with this, Häfele has introduced Prolock, a new electronic access control and identification system. The system makes it simpler to organise effective procedures for hotels, providing maximum convenience for guests and operators. Easily scalable access points, any number of users and locking plans coordinated with individual requirements; these features in combination with a comprehensive on-site service bring to life a customized access control management system, engineered by Häfele. The new access control series presents two innovative models: PL 200 and PL 50. Achieve seamless aesthetics with the Prolock PL 200. Along with its minimalist build, this premium lock offers impressive functionality, providing optimum ease to the user as well as the operator. The Prolock PL 50, brings to you a classic design loaded with technologically advanced features that ensure effortless operations. Economically priced, this lock is the go-to product, if you are looking for an elegant amalgamation of form and function. The Prolock Electronic Access Control System offers numerous benefits: Using a single key card the guest can open all doors and areas that are intended for him. The credit card-sized key is configured for touch-free operations with reliable data communication. The user can define the doors which the guests, the room service employees and the management are allowed to unlock. If one wishes, he/she can also specify the day of the week and the time. Almost anything that you can lock and unlock can be controlled using Prolock through its central software. The new series does not just adapt itself to the size of your hotel. It also determines the scope of functionality, completely in accordance with your convenience and security requirements. From interfaces for building services or billing systems in the wellness area to the hotel bar, and much more; Prolock is every bit tailor-made to suit varied requirements.

From planning and tendering to order processing, onsite support and hand-over, Häfele’s unique 360°Project Services team coordinates every facet of your project. This allows Hafele to walk the length of the entire project duration by aiding and supporting one at every stage.

For more details, please visit: www.hafeleindia.com. Image: Hafele Prolock Electronic Access Control System PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Discussions on regarding extending lockdown, no decision yet: Karnataka CM

Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday, as the State battles the second wave of COVID-19.Im discussing it, will let y...

UK urges "risk-based approach" from EU on N. Ireland rules

Britain is urging the European Union to take a risk-based approach to the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, stressing that solutions should be found rapidly...

Spain sends plane to Nepal to help evacuations

Spain is sending a plane to Nepal to pick up and bring home some 40 Spanish mountaineers, aid workers and others who have been affected by the travel bans imposed amid high coronavirus infection rates there.Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez...

Clubhouse Android app coming to India, other countries soon

After launching its beta Android app almost a week ago, the audio social media platform Clubhouse is set to roll out the application to more countries in the coming week. Clubhouse on Sunday said that it will roll out the Android app to mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021