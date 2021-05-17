Left Menu

Fractal is Title Sponsor of Analytics Unite 2021: The Summit for Retail and Consumer Brands

This is Fractals fourth year of partnership with Analytics Unite.Mars Senior Director of Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning - Tarun Kataria and Fractals Client Partner for CPG - Mohit Agarwal will co-present on Digital Transformation at 100x.

Fractal & Mars to co-present on Digital transformation at 100X to drive #betterdecisions MUMBAI, India, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decisions in Fortune 500 companies, today announced its partnership as Title sponsor of Analytics Unite taking place on May 18-20, 2021. The event will bring together top retail & consumer goods executives and insiders for discussions and presentations on some of the most pressing needs and innovative solutions. This is Fractal's fourth year of partnership with Analytics Unite.

Mars Senior Director of Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning - Tarun Kataria and Fractal's Client Partner for CPG - Mohit Agarwal will co-present on Digital Transformation at 100x. The session will explore how Mars prioritized speed of decision making over perfection and how they leveraged next-gen technologies, including AI, machine learning and cloud, to drive a decision-first approach.

''We are happy to partner with Analytics Unite again this year,'' said Mohit Agarwal, Client Partner-CPG at Fractal. ''Digital transformation has accelerated multi-fold during the pandemic with a clear mandate to either perform or perish. Mars has been driving digital transformation at 100X over the last four years keeping user at the center to enable #betterdecisions. I look forward to this session.'' ''To successfully go from d (data) to D (Decisions), organizations need to invest in asking the right questions,'' said Tarun Kataria, Senior Director Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning, Mars. ''As data and tech intensity continues to increase, so will noise; organizations with an experimental mindset and agility will be the ones to succeed. Data and insights are table stakes, we need to have a value-oriented mindset coupled with user-centricity.'' Presented by Consumer Goods Technology and produced by EnsembleIQ, this year's Analytics Unite is focused on 'Unleashing success through Data & Analytics' and some of this year's key speakers include: Andy Walters, Strategic Advisor, P&G(Retired); Tarun Kataria - Senior Director Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning Mars; Abdul Raheem, Chief Data Scientist, Mondelez & Ganesh Sivakumar, Head of Data Analytics, Reckitt.

For more information on Fractal, visit: www.fractal.ai About Fractal Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Computer Vision New Wave™ 2020, Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an ''Honorable Vendor'' in 2021 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit: www.fractal.ai PWR PWR

