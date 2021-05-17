Left Menu

AT&T merging media assets with Discovery to create streaming powerhouse

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:41 IST
AT&T merging media assets with Discovery to create streaming powerhouse
AT&T Inc, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros Studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets, the U.S. telecoms giant said on Monday.

Under the terms, AT&T will receive an aggregate amount of $43 billion, it added.

