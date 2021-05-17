Left Menu

Sony Xperia Ace II listed on Google Play Console; key details revealed

As of this writing, there is no official word on the development or release of the Sony Xperia Ace 2. However, there are speculations that the device will remain exclusive to Japan.

Last week, case renders of the Sony Xperia Ace 2 appeared online, revealing a vertical dual rear camera setup with an LED flash, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a dedicated button for the camera shutter. Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)

Japanese technology giant Sony is reportedly planning to launch the Xperia Ace 2, the successor to the compact Xperia Ace which debuted in 2019, with mid-tier specifications.

Last week, case renders of the Sony Xperia Ace 2 appeared online, revealing a vertical dual rear camera setup with an LED flash, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a dedicated button for the camera shutter.

Now, the phone has appeared on the Google Supported Devices and the Google Play Console database, confirming the presence of the Mediatek MT6765 chipset i.e. Helio P35 along with 4GB of RAM.

The listing also reveals that the device sports a water-drop notch display with 720 x 1496-pixels resolution and runs on Android 11.

The original Xperia Ace came with a 5-inch FHD+ LCD with 1080 x 2160-pixels resolution and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. The handset is backed by a 2,700mAh battery.

For photography, it has a 12-megapixel sensor on the back and for selfies, there is an 8-megapixel shooter at the front.

