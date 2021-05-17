Left Menu

Grab the Latest Mi 11X on EMIs Starting Rs. 1,722 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The best part about shopping online on the EMI Store is that customers can browse from a range of other Mi mobiles and get it on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:09 IST
Grab the Latest Mi 11X on EMIs Starting Rs. 1,722 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Latest entrant to the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, the Mi 11X can be purchased online on zero down payment from the EMI Store Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Xiaomi Mi 11X which recently launched in India is now available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The flagship device is priced at Rs. 30,999 and customers can purchase it on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,722 on the EMI Store.

With a 6GB RAM and memory optimization feature, the Mi 11X delivers extremely fast performance. It also handles graphics-intensive games with ease. If you are looking for an affordable smartphone with a flagship-grade performance, the Mi 11X is a great choice.

The Mi mobile is available in three different colors- Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black and Lunar White. Below mentioned are the Mi 11X smartphones with their starting EMIs currently available on the EMI Store: 1. Mi 11X (6GB + 128GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,722 2. Mi 11X (8GB + 128GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,805 3. Mi 11X Pro (8GB + 128GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 2,250 4. Mi 11X Pro (8GB + 256GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 2,389 Customers from cities like Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata can buy the Mi mobile online on the EMI Store. The best part about shopping online on the EMI Store is that customers can browse from a range of other Mi mobiles and get it on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. There are several additional perks like easy repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months and home delivery of all products within same day*.

Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy 4-step process: 1. Log in to your Bajaj Finserv EMI Store account using the registered number.

2. Browse from over 1 million+ products and add what you want to buy to the cart.

3. At the payment window, select the EMI tenor you are most comfortable with and enter registered address.

4. An OTP will be sent to you for verification, post which the order will be placed, and home delivered to you.

*Terms and Conditions apply. About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI seeks judicial remand for arrested leaders in Narada case

The CBI on Monday prayed before a special court for judicial remand of two West Bengal ministers, a TMC MLA and a former minister arrested by the agency in connection with the Narada sting tape case.Hearing in the matter before the court of...

Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Army puts 180 teams and 9 engineer task forces on standby

The Indian Army said on Monday it has put 180 teams and nine engineer task forces on standby to face any contingency as Cyclone Tauktae is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.Sector commanders and Divisional HQ headquarter are...

More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases spike

Much needed COVID-19 vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday, as the chip-producing islands limited supplies run short during a spike in cases that has left the government scrambling for supplies. ...

About 88 per cent of children qualify for monthly payments in July

The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.The payments are part of President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021