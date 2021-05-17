Left Menu

Amazon launches MiniTV, its in-app free video-streaming service exclusively for India

American multinational technology company Amazon has now launched an ad-supported, free video streaming service called MiniTV within the Amazon India app.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:30 IST
Amazon launches MiniTV, its in-app free video-streaming service exclusively for India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

American multinational technology company Amazon has now launched an ad-supported, free video streaming service called MiniTV within the Amazon India app. According to Mashable, this is a different offering than its Amazon Prime Video service, as MiniTV is contained within Amazon's traditional shopping app, rather than having its own standalone app.

Available only to users in India, MiniTV's catalog includes mostly older content which its content partners made originally for YouTube and other platforms. The lineup includes beauty and fashion content, tech news, cooking shows, and Amazon's partners for the channel, including Indian web content studios Pocket Aces and TVF, and a list of well-known Indian comedians.

The company said that it's planning "new and exclusive videos" in the coming months, but didn't provide a timeline. The channel should serve as a competitor to Flipkart Video, the free streaming service launched in 2019 by Walmart-owned Flipkart, one of Amazon's biggest rivals in India.

Amazon is still marketing its Prime Video to consumers in India as it competes with Netflix, which has plans to launch more than three dozen new movies and shows in India this year. As per Mashable, the free MiniTV will help Amazon test whether streaming content can drive sales on its shopping app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rates fixed for HRCT scan by private imaging centres in Jammu

Authorities in Jammu on Monday fixed the rates for High-Resolution Computed Tomography scan amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.The rates were fixed on the recommendation of a three-member committee which was constituted last week followin...

Mamata leaves CBI office after 6 hrs

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who had rushed to the CBI office following the arrest of two state ministers, an MLA and a former party leader in Narada tapes case, left its premises almost six hours later, sourc...

CBI seeks judicial remand for arrested leaders in Narada case

The CBI on Monday prayed before a special court for judicial remand of two West Bengal ministers, a TMC MLA and a former minister arrested by the agency in connection with the Narada sting tape case.Hearing in the matter before the court of...

Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Army puts 180 teams and 9 engineer task forces on standby

The Indian Army said on Monday it has put 180 teams and nine engineer task forces on standby to face any contingency as Cyclone Tauktae is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Monday evening.Sector commanders and Divisional HQ headquarter are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021