Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:49 IST
Russia partially lifts restrictions on Twitter after some banned content deleted - watchdog
Russia's communications watchdog said on Monday it was partially lifting restrictions on Twitter after the U.S. social media platform deleted a large portion of banned content at the authorities' request.

Russia in March slowed the speed of Twitter for not removing content it deems illegal, but said on Monday that the punitive slowdown would only remain on mobile devices.

The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said Facebook and YouTube could also be slowed if they do not removed content the authorities say is banned.

