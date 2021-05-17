Left Menu

Reliance Jio joins global consortium to build undersea cable network

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday said it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India with global partners and submarine cable supplier Subcom to cater to increased data demand.The two submarine cable systems which the company plans to deploy will connect India with Asia Pacific markets through Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia and the other one with Italy, middle and north Africa region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:56 IST
Reliance Jio joins global consortium to build undersea cable network
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday said it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India with global partners and submarine cable supplier Subcom to cater to increased data demand.

The two submarine cable systems which the company plans to deploy will connect India with Asia Pacific markets through Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia and the other one with Italy, middle and north Africa region. ''To meet the demands of Streaming Video, Remote Workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems,'' Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen said in a statement.

The submarine cable networks are used to connect several countries for flow of internet and telecom services. ''Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers,'' Oommen said. These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200 Tbps (terabits per second) of capacity spanning over 16,000 kilometres, according to the statement. The IAX system that will connect India from Mumbai from Mumbai and Chennai to Thailand, Malaysia, and is expected to be ready for service by mid-2023 and the IEX system that will extend India's connectivity to Italy, landing in Savona, and additional landings in the middle East and North Africa is expected to be ready for service in early 2024. ''Apart from the seamless connection of the IAX and IEX sub-sea systems, the two systems are also connected to the Reliance Jio Global Fiber Network beyond Asia Pacific and Europe, connecting to both the east and west coast of the USA,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU vows to boost efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian fighting

The European Union will redouble its efforts to end the upsurge in violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants, and seek progress during a special meeting of its foreign ministers Tuesday, the bloc said. The EU also call...

QUOTES-U.S. Supreme Court takes up case that could limit abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Mississippis bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a case that could undermine the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.B...

Two-month-old Spanish baby saved by pioneering heart transplant

The life of a two-month-old Spanish girl was saved by pioneering surgery when doctors transplanted a small heart that had stopped beating from a donor with a different blood type, Hospital Gregorio Maranon said on Monday. It was twice the m...

Maharashtra: Father-son duo drowns in lake

A 35-year-old man and his 12-year-old son drowned in a lake on Monday in Hingna area of Nagpur in Maharashtra while swimming, police said.The deceased Abdul Asif Abdul Gani Sheikh and his son Abdul Chahbil Abdul Asif got stuck in the mud in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021