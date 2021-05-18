Left Menu

Irish health service may take weeks to recover from ransomware attack

Ireland's health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect them from a significant ransomware attack the government said was carried out by an international cyber crime gang. While the COVID-19 vaccination programme was not directly affected and the Health Service Executive (HSE) restored its test and tracing system within hours, hospital appointments have been cancelled across all outpatient services.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 03:56 IST
Irish health service may take weeks to recover from ransomware attack

It may take the Irish health service weeks and cost it tens of millions of euros to rebuild its IT systems from a cyber attack which is causing significant disruption to diagnostic services, health officials said on Monday. Ireland's health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect them from a significant ransomware attack the government said was carried out by an international cyber crime gang.

While the COVID-19 vaccination programme was not directly affected and the Health Service Executive (HSE) restored its test and tracing system within hours, hospital appointments have been cancelled across all outpatient services. "While it may take weeks to get all systems back, steady progress is being made, starting with services for the most urgent patients," Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Twitter.

Donnelly said hundreds of people were working flat out in response. HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid put the cost of rebuilding the IT system in the tens of millions of euros. Cancellations in parts of the country included radiotherapy appointments, cardiac checks, x-rays, CT scans and the processing of non-emergency blood tests as some hospitals were hit harder than others.

There was widespread cancellation of radiology services across the country due to its reliance on the IT system and particular challenges in laboratories, the HSE said. "Our system is much slower because we have to manually transcribe everything. We have people literally running around the hospitals delivering hand-written results," the HSE's Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor told national broadcaster RTE.

Some hospitals' information had been compromised, Reid said, adding that officials did not yet know the extent of the breach. Ransomware attacks typically involve the infection of computers with malicious software. Users are left locked out of their systems, with the demand that a ransom be paid to restore computer functions.

The government has said it will not pay any ransom. "I can't overstate the impact of this attack on our ability to do our jobs since Friday," Doctor Gabrielle Colleran, head of radiology at Dublin's National Maternity Hospital said on Twitter, posting a photograph of a blank computer screen.

"I can't imagine what kind of person thinks I'll attack the systems providing healthcare to kids... This makes me beyond angry."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel shells Lebanon after failed launches toward Israeli territory -Israeli military

Six shells were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Monday but fell short of crossing the border, the Israeli military said.It said that in response, artillery was fired at the sources of the launches in Lebanon. A Lebanese securi...

Bipartisan pair of U.S. senators call for reauthorization of Voting Rights Act

Two U.S. senators, a Republican and a Democrat, asked Congress on Monday to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, as Republican-controlled state legislatures pass measures imposing new curbs on voting. Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Lisa ...

U.S. airlines add COVID-tested flights to Italy as country reopens to tourists

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are adding flights to Italy with protocols for coronavirus testing as the country opens to leisure travelers from the United States for the first time in more than a year.On Sunday, the...

Biden reports drop in income, releases tax returns

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported a drop in income as they filed their tax returns for 2020 on Monday, marking a return to the normal practice of releasing such information by modern U.S. presidents. The Bidens reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021