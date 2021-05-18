U.S. Senate votes to open debate on China tech bill

U.S. Senate votes to open debate on China tech billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 04:09 IST
The U.S. Senate voted 86-11 Monday to open debate on a measure authorizing more than $110 billion for basic and advanced technology research over five years in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.
The Endless Frontier Act would authorize most of the money, $100 billion, to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization of the research, and education and training programs in key technology areas.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will debate the bill for a week or two beginning on Tuesday, and called it a "once-in-a-generation investment in American science and American technology."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Democratic
- American
- Senate
- Chuck Schumer
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Ardern says differences with China becoming harder to reconcile
Asian shares mostly lower; China, Japan closed for holidays
New Zealand leader Ardern takes tougher stance on China
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
China has given 275.34 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 2