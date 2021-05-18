Left Menu

Philippines' PLDT to deploy Nokia solutions to enhance nationwide network

Nokia's award-winning Digital Operations software will automate the round-trip lifecycle management of network functions, as well as network-facing and customer-facing services. As PLDT and Smart's integrated network is evolving from physical to virtual form, the solution will manage two interrelated flows and enable them to drive efficiencies into their operations whilst becoming more agile to deliver innovative market-facing services.

Nokia's award-winning Digital Operations software will automate the round-trip lifecycle management of network functions, as well as network-facing and customer-facing services. Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia will deploy its Digital Operations software, cloud infrastructure software and AirFrame servers to help transform the nationwide network of the Philippines' largest telecommunications company PLDT and its wireless unit Smart.

In a press release on Tuesday, Nokia said that the deployment, which is already underway, will enable the PLDT and Smart to tap into new levels of agility, flexibility and efficiency when deploying new consumer and enterprise services. The deployment primarily focuses on significantly improving customer experience, speed of delivery, and cost of production.

"Our deployment of Nokia's software and infrastructure solutions have allowed us to tap into new levels of agility, flexibility and efficiency as we add innovative new offerings to complement our current market-leading consumer and enterprise services," said Mario G. Tamayo, Head of Technology at PLDT and Smart.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will also standardize PLDT and Smart's Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) across the Philippines as the unified NFVI for the deployment of multiple vendors' Virtualized Network Functions. The Finnish telecom giant will also deploy applications, operations and network management solutions across its NFVI cloud platform and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core.

"By automating service, network and cloud operations, PLDT and Smart will not only be able to drive cost-savings but also increase customer satisfaction - two business objectives that are typically challenging to do simultaneously but are possible with the help of Nokia's solutions," said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

