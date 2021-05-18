Left Menu

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Center is partnering with Village Capital to support the Top 10 projects with an investment readiness training session and social finance to provide training on innovative finance and outcome measurement.

UNESCO | Updated: 18-05-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 09:52 IST
The selected submissions will be presented in IRCAI’s Global Top 100 List to showcase researchers, entrepreneurs and thinkers, as well as projects using AI to make a significant impact. Image Credit: Max Pixel

The International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI), a Category 2 centre under the auspices of UNESCO, is launching a call for proposals for the top 100 projects harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. Themes range from education, healthcare and climate to assistive technologies and circular economy. The top 10 projects will receive support through training, advisory, networking and mentoring activities across IRCAI partners. The Center is partnering with Village Capital to support the Top 10 projects with an investment readiness training session and social finance to provide training on innovative finance and outcome measurement.

The selected submissions will be presented in IRCAI's Global Top 100 List to showcase researchers, entrepreneurs and thinkers, as well as projects using AI to make a significant impact. In addition, IRCAI will publish a report highlighting 10 of the most compelling cases and solutions of Artificial Intelligence and their contribution to sustainable development. It will celebrate leaders that make change possible and describe the mindset and strategies that drive them in their work.

Under the auspices of UNESCO, IRCAI was launched on 29 March 2021 with the aim to advance research on the use of AI to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by showcasing relevant projects across the world.

More information on the Call for Proposal and additional information on how to nominate a project can be found here. Submissions are open until 30 June 2021.

