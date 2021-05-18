Left Menu

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC; supports 144Hz FHD+ display, up to 192MP camera

Powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, the new chipset is claimed to offer a combined AI performance of 12 TOPS and up to 1,000x improvement for hands-off time in certain use-cases. This is further enhanced by the 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with an always-on, dedicated low-power AI processor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:31 IST
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC; supports 144Hz FHD+ display, up to 192MP camera
US chipmaker Qualcomm has expanded its 7-series portfolio with the launch of a new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform based on 6nm process technology. Image Credit: ANI

US chipmaker Qualcomm has expanded its 7-series portfolio with the launch of a new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform based on 6nm process technology.

The Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset features Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU that enables 40% higher performance and incredible power efficiency while the Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU offers up to 40% faster graphics rendering.

Powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, the new chipset is claimed to offer a combined AI performance of 12 TOPS and up to 1,000x improvement for hands-off time in certain use-cases. This is further enhanced by the 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with an always-on, dedicated low-power AI processor.

Further, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform packs select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for fast, efficient gameplay and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch that boosts responsiveness by up to 20%.

The new chipset supports an FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate while the Qualcomm Spectra 570L Triple ISP allows:

  • up to 192MP single camera
  • up to 36+22MP dual camera
  • up to 22MP triple camera

In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset features Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps. It supports all key bands including mmWave and Sub-6 in both TDD and FDD frequencies, NSA and SA modes and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). The chipset also features Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Connectivity System that is said to deliver unmatched multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 2.9 Gbps.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/NavIC/QZSS, USB 3.1, Qualcomm 3D Sonic/Sonic Max fingerprint sensors, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Snapdragon Sound technology, among others.

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HCL expands investment in UK, hires 1,000 tech professionals

HCL Technologies is expanding investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world. The company plans to hire these professionals in fields of digital trans...

IPL 2021: Seifert tests negative for Covid-19, on his way back home

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has tested negative for Covid-19 and is on his way back to New Zealand. Seifert, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad in the Indian Premier League IPL ended up testing positive f...

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriffs deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday for their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Today, I made the decis...

270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA

The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr. K K A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021