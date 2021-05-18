Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC; supports 144Hz FHD+ display, up to 192MP camera

US chipmaker Qualcomm has expanded its 7-series portfolio with the launch of a new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform based on 6nm process technology.

The Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset features Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU that enables 40% higher performance and incredible power efficiency while the Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU offers up to 40% faster graphics rendering.

Powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, the new chipset is claimed to offer a combined AI performance of 12 TOPS and up to 1,000x improvement for hands-off time in certain use-cases. This is further enhanced by the 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with an always-on, dedicated low-power AI processor.

Further, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform packs select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for fast, efficient gameplay and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch that boosts responsiveness by up to 20%.

The new chipset supports an FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate while the Qualcomm Spectra 570L Triple ISP allows: