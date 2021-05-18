Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC; supports 144Hz FHD+ display, up to 192MP camera
Powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, the new chipset is claimed to offer a combined AI performance of 12 TOPS and up to 1,000x improvement for hands-off time in certain use-cases. This is further enhanced by the 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with an always-on, dedicated low-power AI processor.Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:31 IST
US chipmaker Qualcomm has expanded its 7-series portfolio with the launch of a new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform based on 6nm process technology.
The Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset features Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU that enables 40% higher performance and incredible power efficiency while the Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU offers up to 40% faster graphics rendering.
Powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, the new chipset is claimed to offer a combined AI performance of 12 TOPS and up to 1,000x improvement for hands-off time in certain use-cases. This is further enhanced by the 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with an always-on, dedicated low-power AI processor.
Further, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform packs select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for fast, efficient gameplay and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch that boosts responsiveness by up to 20%.
The new chipset supports an FHD+ display with up to 144Hz refresh rate while the Qualcomm Spectra 570L Triple ISP allows:
- up to 192MP single camera
- up to 36+22MP dual camera
- up to 22MP triple camera
In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset features Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps. It supports all key bands including mmWave and Sub-6 in both TDD and FDD frequencies, NSA and SA modes and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). The chipset also features Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Connectivity System that is said to deliver unmatched multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 2.9 Gbps.
Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/NavIC/QZSS, USB 3.1, Qualcomm 3D Sonic/Sonic Max fingerprint sensors, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Snapdragon Sound technology, among others.
- READ MORE ON:
- Snapdragon 778G
- Qualcomm