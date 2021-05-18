Left Menu

Xoxoday integrates with Qualtrics and Gusto

BANGALORE, India, May 18, 2021 PRNewswire -- Xoxoday is happy to announce the integrations of Qualtrics with Plum, an all-in-one reward and business gifting platform, and Gusto with Empuls, an employee engagement platform.Qualtrics users can now increase survey response rates by instantly distributing digital rewards to survey respondents from their dashboard.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:38 IST
Xoxoday integrates with Qualtrics and Gusto

BANGALORE, India, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday is happy to announce the integrations of Qualtrics with Plum, an all-in-one reward and business gifting platform, and Gusto with Empuls, an employee engagement platform.

Qualtrics users can now increase survey response rates by instantly distributing digital rewards to survey respondents from their dashboard. Xoxoday provides end-to-end logistics and redemption support that saves time for Qualtrics users and eliminates the need to interact with multiple vendors.

Commenting on this integration, Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Xoxoday, said, ''This integration is an excellent add-on for Qualtrics users who want to give on-the-spot rewards to their survey respondents. They can now engage survey respondents and improve fill rates with quality data points.'' Plum rewards can be delivered as alphanumeric codes, points, or links. For Qualtrics users, Plum doesn't deduct money for unclaimed rewards. Users can eliminate the inefficiencies of a manual panelist rewards process and set up custom triggers and workflows to automate the budgeting, sending, and management of survey rewards.

See this integration in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZienfXY8mg&t=5s The Empuls-Gusto integration connects Gusto's Human Resource Information System (HRIS), which serves more than 100,000 businesses, with Empuls' employee engagement platform trusted by over 1000 clients globally.

Empuls enables employers using Gusto to expand their employee initiatives to include recognition, rewards, engagement, and feedback and drive them from Empuls. This integration allows HRIS data in Gusto to seamlessly sync with the Xoxoday Empuls platform, making it easier for business owners to control the data sync and keep employee data up-to-date in both systems.

Commenting on the Empuls-Gusto integration, Manoj exclaims: ''Working with Gusto, who shares our belief of helping businesses keep employees engaged with modern technology, helps us further our mission of improving people culture and employee engagement.'' About Plum With its holistic global catalog covering 100+ countries, Plum simplifies the rewarding process for businesses and makes rewards redemption a delightful experience for end-users.

About Empuls Empuls helps companies attract, engage, and retain employees through communication, surveys, rewards, and recognition delivered from a unified hub.

About Xoxoday: Xoxoday is an all-in-one technology platform designed to solve everyday problems of connection and motivation to drive business growth. Over the years, Xoxoday has ranked in 'Top 50 Fastest-Growing Tech-companies by Deloitte,' 'Top 100 SME by Govt. of India,' and 'Top 100 in Forrester 2021 Report'.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224198/Xoxoday_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HCL expands investment in UK, hires 1,000 tech professionals

HCL Technologies is expanding investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world. The company plans to hire these professionals in fields of digital trans...

IPL 2021: Seifert tests negative for Covid-19, on his way back home

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has tested negative for Covid-19 and is on his way back to New Zealand. Seifert, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad in the Indian Premier League IPL ended up testing positive f...

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriffs deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday for their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Today, I made the decis...

270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA

The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr. K K A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021