Left Menu

IAEA and C/Can partner to improve access to radiation medicine for cancer care

In an agreement signed today, the two organizations formalised a partnership to increase the sharing of expertise, skills and resources to drive greater impact in the application of radiation medicine as part of cancer care. 

IAEA | Updated: 18-05-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 10:50 IST
IAEA and C/Can partner to improve access to radiation medicine for cancer care
The IAEA assists the Member States in the use of nuclear and radiation medicine to diagnose and treat a number of non-communicable diseases, including cancer. Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can) agreed to expand collaboration to improve access to equitable and quality radiation medicine for cancer patients in low- and middle-income cities.

In an agreement signed today, the two organizations formalised a partnership to increase the sharing of expertise, skills and resources to drive greater impact in the application of radiation medicine as part of cancer care.

"This partnership illustrates the IAEA's engagement with global partners to accelerate the adoption of nuclear technologies to tackle cancer effectively and sustainably," IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Technical Cooperation Department Liu Hua said. "We look forward to enhancing collaboration on technical cooperation activities, cancer control assessments and research initiatives through this partnership for the benefit of our Member States."

"C/Can has been privileged to count on experts recommended by the IAEA since 2018 to support cities in the design of radiotherapy development plans and radiotherapy quality assurance programs in C/Can cities," said C/Can's CEO Susan Henshall. "The agreement creates a framework between the two organizations to expand areas of collaboration such as needs assessments, data collection and resource mobilisation, among others."

Among the specific activities of this collaboration will be to support low- and middle-income C/Can cities to develop mechanisms to ensure patient-centred and standardised care through multidisciplinary medical approaches. The partnership also foresees the participation and integration of IAEA experts in multidisciplinary global teams to review resource-appropriate guidelines for the management of the most common and curable cancers.

In addition, both organizations will facilitate technical cooperation in the design of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging development plans and quality assurance programmes in C/Can cities.

The IAEA assists the Member States in the use of nuclear and radiation medicine to diagnose and treat a number of non-communicable diseases, including cancer. The Agency coordinates research projects and provides expertise, training and equipment to countries, as well as internationally harmonised safety guidelines.

C/Can supports cities around the world as they work to improve access to equitable, quality cancer care. Since its launch in 2017 by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), C/Can has developed a new model of addressing access to cancer care that, for the first time, leverages the city as a key enabler in a health systems response to cancer.

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HCL expands investment in UK, hires 1,000 tech professionals

HCL Technologies is expanding investment in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world. The company plans to hire these professionals in fields of digital trans...

IPL 2021: Seifert tests negative for Covid-19, on his way back home

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has tested negative for Covid-19 and is on his way back to New Zealand. Seifert, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad in the Indian Premier League IPL ended up testing positive f...

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriffs deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday for their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Today, I made the decis...

270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA

The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr. K K A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021