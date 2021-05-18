Google launches News Showcase program in India; expands GNI programs too

Google today announced the launch of Google News Showcase, its new licensing program that incentivizes and supports news publishers to curate high-quality content in Google News and Discover, in India.

The program is rolling out in India with 30 national, regional and local news publishers including IANS, ANI, The Hindu Group, HT Digital Streams Ltd, Indian Express Group, ABP LIVE, India TV, Amar Ujala, Deccan Herald, Punjab Kesari, NDTV, Zee News and The Telegraph India, among others.

As part of its licensing agreements with the Indian new publishers, Google is also paying participating news organizations to give readers access to a limited amount of paywalled content which means readers can read more of a publisher's articles than they would otherwise be able to.

Initially, the dedicated News Showcase panels in Google News and on Discover will show content in Hindi and English. Google will add support for additional Indic languages this year with more languages to be incorporated in the future.

Meanwhile, Google is introducing several new programs to expand its Google News Initiative (GNI) efforts in India. These include:

Over the next three years, Google will train 50,000 journalists and journalism students, with a focus on digital tools to aid verification and combat misinformation online. The program also aims to connect Indian journalists and fact-checkers.

Under the GNI Digital Growth Program, Google will launch several new programs to help small and mid-sized publications achieve financial sustainability. These include new business training workshops, GNI Advertising Lab and GNI Transformation Lab.

"At a time when the need for access to trustworthy information is critical, we are announcing a slew of investments to support India's large and diverse news industry. These investments will help people find quality journalism, contribute to the sustainability of news organizations, and expand our programs under the Google News Initiative," Google wrote in a blog post.