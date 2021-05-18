Left Menu

How to pre-register for BattleGrounds Mobile India?

You will be notified when the game is available for download and play. The four pre-registration rewards will also automatically be available to claim when the game launches.

Updated: 18-05-2021 17:37 IST
Currently, the pre-registration is live only for Android users while for iOS users, it is yet to go live. Image Credit: Google Play Store

Pre-registrations for BattleGrounds Mobile India, a new online multiplayer battle royale game developed by Krafton, have commenced in India.

Currently, the pre-registration is live for Android users only while for iOS users, it is yet to be announced. People who pre-register BattleGrounds Mobile India will get 4 amazing rewards:

  • Recon Mask
  • Recon Outfit
  • Celebration Expert Title
  • 300 AG

To pre-register, Android users need to follow two simple steps:

  • Go to the Google Play Store > BattleGrounds Mobile India
  • Click on the "Pre-Register" button

You will be notified when the game is available for download and play. The four pre-registration rewards will also automatically be available to claim when the game launches.

BattleGrounds Mobile India is an India-exclusive, free-to-play battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out in diverse game modes and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds. The battle royale game will be released with exclusive India specific in-game events, outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with a regular stream of tournaments and leagues.

"Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, BattleGrounds Mobile India utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone. Pick your map and mode that suits you and get set for a thrilling ride," reads the game description on the Google Play Store.

As far as privacy and security is concerned, Krafton says that all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all local laws and regulations. Minors can play the game for only three hours a day and the in-app purchases are restricted to Rs 7,000.

The game requires a stable internet connection, Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB of RAM in the mobile device for a seamless experience

