Bank of Baroda mulls hiring digital marketing agencies to strengthen brand, customer outreach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 19:15 IST
Bank of Baroda is looking to hire three digital marketing agencies to strengthen its brand, aiming to be a preferred choice of customers with innovative banking models.

Bank of Baroda requires services of marketing agencies for overall digital marketing strategy, improving effectiveness of digital eco system, suggesting ideas as per requirement of the bank and well as doing analytics in the digital space among others, the bank said.

''Bank proposes to empanel three digital marketing agencies and these digital marketing agencies shall be responsible for digital marketing communication across various media,'' the lender said in a tender document inviting bids from eligible agencies.

Bank of Baroda is one the largest PSU banks with over 8,400 branches and 12,000 plus ATM network across the country. With presence in 21 countries across the globe, Bank of Baroda said it is forging ahead with cutting edge technologies and innovative new banking models.

Noting that it is an ''iconic'' and a ''hugely trusted'' brand, Bank of Baroda said in the recent past it has innovated a slew of digital offerings targeted not just at the youth, but across the demographic spectrum, both in rural and urban India.

''With such innovations and improvements, bank aspires to give an impetus to its marketing efforts to develop a highly favourable brand perception from what it is today, in the process, endeavour to become the preferred choice of customers when it comes to fulfilling their needs,'' said the lender.

To that end, the bank now seeks to appoint a highly regarded and well recognized digital agency. The bank said the agency should have a minimum experience of at least 5 years and for start-ups, the minimum experience is of at least 3 years.

Among others, the agency should currently be a Google/Facebook partner in India and have a full-fledged office in Mumbai and shall allocate a dedicated team for the bank.

Bank of Baroda also aspires to be visible digitally through means such as YouTube, influencer tie-ups, content syndications as well as new age media opportunities. The digital marketing firm will also be required to create content through campaigns, mobile first based content, blog--articles, infographics, gifs and videos.

The bank said it will hire the agency for a period of three years which may be extendable further for a period of two years.

The interested agencies can submit their bids by 3PM on June 4. The bank said it will shorty inform about the date of commencement of the bid opening.

