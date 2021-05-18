Egypt announces $500 million to rebuild Gaza

Left Menu

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:09 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has announced the allocation of $500 million for reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

El-Sissi's office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Egyptian firms would contribute in the re-building efforts.

Egypt, which is leading mediation efforts to reach a cease-fire, has sent some two dozen trucks carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza through the Raffah crossing point.

It has also received wounded people from the latest round of violence to be treated in Egyptian hospitals.

