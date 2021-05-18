Left Menu

Intel's Mobileye and ZF to develop advanced driver-assistance systems for Toyota

As part of the agreement, ZF and Mobileye will work closely to produce advanced camera technology integrated with ZF radar technology to power key advanced driver-assistance platforms in Toyota vehicles.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World's largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp has selected Intel's Mobileye and German car parts maker ZF to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms. This deal extends the reach of Mobileye and ZF's reach in advanced driver-assistance solutions globally.

Commenting on the collaboration, Christophe Marnat, executive VP, Electronics and ADAS division at ZF, said, "ZF looks forward to working closely with Toyota and Mobileye to develop advanced safety systems designed to meet global safety regulations. Our innovative technologies will deliver outstanding performance and robustness for fusion-based systems and ADAS functions."

EyeQ4, Mobileye's fourth-generation application-specific vision computing chip, will be combined with ZF's Gen 21 mid-range radar technology to precisely interpret the environment around Toyota vehicles. Both the advanced technologies will help prevent and mitigate collisions while yielding best-in-class lateral and longitudinal vehicle control.

Mobileye's EyeQ4 applies enhanced computational capabilities with computer vision algorithms and rapidly processes information from the vehicle's front-facing camera. Its advanced features like mapping using REM (Road Experience Management), vehicle detection from any angle and next-generation lane detection enable automakers to take a major step forward in autonomy.

On the other hand, ZF's Gen 21 mid-range radar (MRR) is a high-performance 77GHz front radar designed for 2022+ Euro NCAP 5-Star Safety Ratings and L2/L2+ Automated Driving performance. It offers both a wide field of view at low speeds and a longer detection range at high speeds.

"Mobileye is delighted to be working with ZF to develop leading driver-assistance and safety technology for Toyota, the world's largest automaker," said Professor Amnon Shashua, senior vice president of Intel and president and CEO of Mobileye.

