Left Menu

Google lays out new features to keep users clicking after lockdown

Google's search, video-conferencing and other tools have been increasingly used in the past year as lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions forced people to shop and communicate online. With in-person activities resuming, Google is out to make a case it can remain relevant and compete with services from Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and others, including through features that foster hybrid working set-ups.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:11 IST
Google lays out new features to keep users clicking after lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled updates across many services, including Maps and Docs, as the company showcases its role in a world that has become more digitally connected during the pandemic. Google's search, video-conferencing and other tools have been increasingly used in the past year as lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions forced people to shop and communicate online.

With in-person activities resuming, Google is out to make a case it can remain relevant and compete with services from Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and others, including through features that foster hybrid working set-ups. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai is headlining a two-hour livestream on Tuesday as part of Google I/O, the company's annual three-day developer conference. The forum was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and has a mostly virtual audience this year.

Pichai on Tuesday touted an effort to help drivers using Google Maps reduce sudden braking by navigating them on "safer" routes, and Google also shared new editing and viewing options for Google Docs and other collaboration tools. Later, Pichai also may highlight Google's progress on issues that have become bigger priorities for Corporate America over the past year, including climate change and racial justice. He has called for features, such as eco-friendly directions in Maps, that help users live more sustainably, and has sought to ensure Google technology works well for people of all backgrounds.

Increasing data privacy and expanding various subscription businesses have been other areas of focus, along with improving the performance of products through artificial intelligence (AI), custom computer chips and potentially quantum computing. I/O is normally held outdoors near Google's Silicon Valley headquarters, with thousands of software developers from major companies and startups attending to learn about new programming options to jazz up their apps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Spieth ready for fifth shot at career Grand Slam

Winning the PGA Championship would be a career-defining moment for most of the players competing this week but Jordan Spieth is the only one at Kiawah Island with a chance to secure a spot among a truly elite group. A win for Spieth would p...

Spain vows to restore order after thousands swim into Ceuta from Morocco

A sudden influx of migrants swimming into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa is a serious crisis for Europe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday, vowing to re-establish order promptly amid heightened diplomatic tension...

KK Shailaja, popular leader who contributed to historic Left victory in Kerala dropped from Pinaryi 2.0 cabinet

By Arun Jayan One of the prominent ministers to be dropped from the second cabinet of the Pinarayi Vijayan government is KK Shailaja who had won much global praise for her efficient handling of COVID first wave in Kerala as Health Minister....

Saudi Arabia to require vaccination to enter governmental, private establishments - SPA

Saudi Arabias interior ministry said on Tuesday that vaccination will be required to enter any governmental, private, or educational establishments and to use public transportation as of August, 1, state news agency SPA reported.Vaccination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021