Pirated version on 'Radhe' hits social media; FIR lodged

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 23:32 IST
An FIR has been registered against three individual users of WhatsApp and Facebook in connection with a pirated version of the Salman Khan-starrer movie Radhe finding its way on social media platforms, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint, the movie, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps hours after its official release last week.

The unidentified accused include users of two different mobile numbers on WhatsApp and one Facebook user, who were offering to sell the movie (by download) for a payment, the official said.

The complaint was filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the film's producer, at the central cyber police station here after the pirated version of the movie started doing the rounds on various online platforms, he said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Copyright Act, he said, adding a probe was underway.

The police were actively tracking down the social media accounts and phone numbers on messaging apps involved in the act of piracy, the official said.

