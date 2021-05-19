Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending until further notice a moratorium that it imposed last year on police use of its facial recognition software. Due to Amazon's prominence and prior defense of facial recognition, its moratorium has carried significance. Rival Microsoft Corp said shortly after Amazon's June announcement that it would await U.S. federal regulation before selling its face recognition software to police.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 00:55 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Amazon.com Inc told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending until further notice a moratorium that it imposed last year on police use of its facial recognition software. The company had halted the practice for one year starting in June 2020. Its announcement came at the height of protests across the United States against police brutality toward people of color, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest in Minnesota.

Civil liberties advocates have long warned that inaccurate face matches by law enforcement could lead to unjust arrests, as well as to a loss of privacy and chilled freedom of expression. Amazon's extension of its ban underscores how facial recognition remains a sensitive issue for big companies. The world's largest online retailer did not comment on the reason for its decision.

Last year, it had said it hoped Congress would put in place rules to ensure ethical use of the technology, though no such law has materialized. Amazon offers face-matching with "Rekognition," a service from its cloud computing division. Customers relying on the program to find human trafficking victims have still had access to the facial recognition capabilities, Amazon has said.

Critics have noted a study showing Rekognition struggled to determine the gender of individuals with darker skin tones, research that Amazon has contested. Due to Amazon's prominence and prior defense of facial recognition, its moratorium has carried significance.

Rival Microsoft Corp said shortly after Amazon's June announcement that it would await U.S. federal regulation before selling its face recognition software to police. Pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp also said it stopped use https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-riteaid-software of the technology at stores the following month. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese, Peter Graff and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to invest $1 bln in support Africa's post-pandemic recovery in 2021

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that the kingdom will continue to support African countries to help their recovery following the COVID-19 blow to their economies, with investments and loans worth around 1 billion this...

Doping-Canada tops up WADA contribution while U.S. holds out

Canada made an additional contribution of nearly 1 million to its annual World Anti-Doping Agency dues on Tuesday at a time when the United States is threatening to withhold its WADA funding unless demanded reforms are enacted. With WADA ho...

Gehlot stresses on strengthening arrangements for COVID treatment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told officials on Tuesday that the arrangements for COVID treatment should be strengthened on a war footing.Gehlot said arrangements at the community and primary health centres PHC levels should be stre...

Colonial Pipeline hit by brief network outage amid efforts to harden system

Colonial Pipelines said its scheduling system was back online on Tuesday after a network outage earlier in the day prevented customers from planning upcoming shipments on the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline. The disruption was caused by efforts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021