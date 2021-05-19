Left Menu

Google announces biggest Wear OS update ever

With new navigation capabilities, Google has made it easier and faster to manage tasks with your watch. For instance, you can access shortcuts to important functions, like switching to your previous app. You can also customize your home screen carousel with Tiles from your favourite apps and choose what information you want at a glance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:49 IST
Google announces biggest Wear OS update ever
Google and Samsung teams have joined forces to make apps start up to 30% faster on the latest chipsets as well as to achieve longer battery life. Image Credit: Google

At the I/O 2021 developer conference, Google on Tuesday announced the biggest update to the Wear OS ever. The company revealed that it has collaborated with Samsung to develop a unified platform that delivers a new consumer experience.

"Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration. Now, we're bringing the best of Wear and Tizen into a single, unified platform. By working together we have been able to take the strengths of each and combine them into an experience that has faster performance, longer battery life and more of the apps you love available for the watch," the search giant wrote in a blog post.

Google and Samsung teams have joined forces to make apps start up to 30% faster on the latest chipsets as well as to achieve longer battery life.

Here are some of the major changes coming to Wear OS:

With new navigation capabilities, Google has made it easier and faster to manage tasks with your watch. For instance, you can access shortcuts to important functions, like switching to your previous app. You can also customize your home screen carousel with Tiles from your favourite apps and choose what information you want at a glance.

Secondly, with the latest Wear OS update, Google is adding new capabilities to apps like turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps, or smart downloads in YouTube Music for offline listening. Next, Google Pay will add support for 26 new countries, in addition to the 11 countries currently available.

As for health and fitness tracking, Fitbit's popular features like tracking your health progress throughout your day and on-wrist goal celebrations are coming to Wear OS.

Lastly, with new tools like a Tiles API and a watch face design editor built by Samsung, Google is making it easier for the developer community to build great apps for the platform.

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan gets 400,000-dose vaccine boost as COVID cases rise

Taiwan will get 400,000 more AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 doses on Wednesday from the COVAX global sharing program, the government said, as it faces a dwindling supply of shots during a spike in domestic infections.Taiwan has reported almost 1,...

AGEL to acquire SB Energy’s India renewable energy portfolio for USD 3.5 bn

Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL on Wednesday said it has inked share purchase agreements with SoftBank Group SBG and Bharti Group for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in SB Energy India for USD 3.5 billion approximately Rs 25,500 crore.The tra...

Apple Music to offer lossless and spatial audio to all its users

Apple recently announced that its Apple Music streaming service would be giving its users access to lossless and spatial audio in June. Those who subscribe to the service will get these features without needing to pay more money. According ...

UAE, Bahrain to offer Sinopharm COVID-19 booster shots

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm at least six months after the initial two doses.Gulf neighbour Bahrain also said it would offer a thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021