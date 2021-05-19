Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Would you wash with snail slime soap?; Soccer-Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Would you wash with snail slime soap?; Soccer-Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi faces a prompt punishment of 50 push-ups when he joins the national team squad for the European Championship at the end of the month. Batshuayi prematurely announced his own inclusion in the 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, firing off a tweet before the squad's official announcement was completed at a formal news conference addressed by coach Roberto Martinez.

Would you wash with snail slime soap?

Foamy slime bubbles onto Damien Desrocher's hand as he lightly rubs one of the thousands of snails he keeps in an enclosure in his backyard. The 28-year-old French artisan began using the gastropod fluid to make soap bars, which he sells in local markets, in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China successfully launches new ocean observation satellite

China on Wednesday successfully sent a new ocean-monitoring satellite into orbit as part of its effort to build an all-weather and round-the-clock dynamic ocean environment monitoring system which would provide early warning on marine disas...

Republicans vie for Trump's blessing in Ohio Senate primary

One candidate has been circulating a whos-done-more-for-Donald Trump scorecard. Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. A photo posted to Twitter gushes over the ex-president and his wife stopping by ...

NSE Academy, Bharathiar University sign pact to establish Centre of Excellence for capital mkts

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has joined hands with Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu for creating a Centre of Excellence for capital markets.The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understand...

6.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern East Pacific Rise

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the southern East Pacific Rise, reported United States Geological Survey.The tremor was recorded early morning on Wednesday, at 6.12 am local time, at a moderately shallow depth of 10 miles below the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021