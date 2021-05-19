Left Menu

Google introduces quick delete option in Search, Locked Folder in Photos

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:58 IST
Google has introduced new quick delete option in Search (L) and a Locked Folder feature (R) in Photos. Image Credit: Google

At this year's I/O Developers Conference, Google announced a host of new features, controls and privacy-preserving technologies to keep people safer when using its products.

"Every day, we focus on making sure you're in control of your data by building products that are secure by default and private by design. At this year's I/O, we're introducing new features and technologies to keep you safer with Google," the company wrote in a blog post.

Here are some of the new features and controls introduced by Google:

More controls

The search giant has introduced a new option called "quick delete" that lets you delete the last 15 minutes of your Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu.

Secondly, you can now protect or save your personal or sensitive image in a passcode-protected space in Google Photos. Photos saved in the new "Locked Folder in Photos won't show up as you scroll through your grid or in shared albums. Initially, the new feature will come to Google Pixel devices, followed by more Android devices throughout the year.

Thirdly, the Google Maps Timeline will now show you "Location History reminders" when you see places you've visited in the past.

New transparency and permission features on Android 12

With the upcoming Android 12 OS, Google will be introducing a "Privacy Dashboard" which will show you a timeline of when apps accessed your camera, microphone, or device location. Further, indicators will show when your camera or microphone are in use, as well as easy toggles to disable access to both across your device.

The new OS will also include the option to share your approximate location with an app instead of a precise one.

New enhancements to Password Manager

Google has also improved the Password Manager with a new tool that makes it easy to import passwords from other password managers. Other enhancements include:

  • Password Alerts - to automatically warn you if one of your saved passwords has been compromised via a third party breach
  • A new, simple way to fix compromised passwords in Chrome - Whenever Password Manager finds a compromised password, you'll see a "change password" button from Assistant for supported sites and apps. When you tap the button, the Assistant will not only navigate to the site but also go through the entire process of changing your password.
  • Deeper integrations with Chrome and Android - to seamlessly fill your passwords across sites and apps

