Left Menu

China successfully launches new ocean observation satellite

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:51 IST
China successfully launches new ocean observation satellite
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China on Wednesday successfully sent a new ocean-monitoring satellite into orbit as part of its effort to build an all-weather and round-the-clock dynamic ocean environment monitoring system that would provide early warning on marine disasters.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-4Brocket carrying the Haiyang-2D (HY-2D) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, the state media reported.

The HY-2D will form a constellation with the HY-2B and HY-2C satellites to build an all-weather and round-the-clock dynamic ocean environment monitoring system of high frequency and medium and large scale, Xinhua reported.

The constellation will support the country's early warning and prediction of marine disasters, sustainable development, and utilization of ocean resources, effective response to global climate change as well as ocean research.

The HY-2D was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, and the carrier rocket by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.

Wednesday's launch was the 370th by the Long March rocket series, the report said.

China's space program made significant advancements last week when it landed a spacecraft on Mars, becoming the second country after the United States to have a rover on the red planet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drought-hit Taiwan plans more water curbs for chip hubs

Taiwan will tighten curbs on the use of water from June 1 in the major chip making hubs of Hsinchu and Taichung as it battles an islandwide drought, if there is no significant rainfall by then, the government said on Wednesday.Describing th...

BDR Pharma inks licensing pact with Eli Lilly for COVID-19 treatment drug

Drug firm BDR Pharma on Wednesday said it has inked a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacturing and distribution of Baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 in India.The company said it has entered into a royalty-free...

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday hitting a 3-12 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency,...

Indian variant's transmissibility edge might be smaller than feared, UK expert says

The transmissibility advantage of the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India might be a little lower than first feared, a leading British epidemiologist said on Wednesday, but vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread.Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021