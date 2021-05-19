Left Menu

POCO M3 Pro 5G price, full specs leaked ahead of launch

As already confirmed by Poco, Poco M3 Pro 5G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24)

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is all set to debut globally today at 20:00 (GMT+8) via an online-only event. Ahead of the official launch, the full design, specifications and prices of the upcoming device have been leaked.

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be offered in two memory configurations:

  • 4GB+64GB: EUR199 (approx. Rs 17,800)
  • 6GB+128GB: EUR299 (approx. Rs 20,400)

For early buyers, the 4GB model will cost EUR159 while the 6GB model will be priced at EUR199. The phone will be available in Black, Yellow and Blue color options and go on sale starting May 20th.

Further, an unboxing video of the Poco M3 Pro 5G was shared by ChinaMobileMag on YouTube. The video which shows off the retail box and the content inside it, suggests that the device is technically identical to the Redmi Note 10 5G.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is seen to have a punch-hole display and a 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Specifications

As already confirmed by Poco, Poco M3 Pro 5G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The triple camera setup at the back will include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

