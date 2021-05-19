Realme GT to get Android 12 beta 1 update later this month

The Realme GT, Realme's first flagship of 2021, will be among the first few devices to receive the latest Android 12 Beta 1 update later this month, the company announced on Wednesday.

Android 12, the next iteration of Google's operating system, will bring a host of new features focused on user privacy, Deep customisations, productivity and more.

In a post on the Realme Community, the company said, "With our upcoming Realme GT, we are among the first brands to support Android 12 Beta 1. Our aim has always been to bring the best for our users, stay tuned to find out more."

The Realme GT was launched in China back in March 2021 and now the company has hinted that the device is all set to make its way to the global markets including India.

Realme GT: Specifications

The Realme GT features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field-of-view (FOV), and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel snapper on the front.

The Realme GT is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.