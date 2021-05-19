Left Menu

Realme GT to get Android 12 beta 1 update later this month

The Realme GT was launched in China back in March 2021 and now the company has hinted that the device is all set to make its way to the global markets including India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:25 IST
Realme GT to get Android 12 beta 1 update later this month
Android 12, the next iteration of Google's operating system, will bring a host of new features focused on user privacy, Deep customisations, productivity and more. Image Credit: Twitter (@realmeIndia)

The Realme GT, Realme's first flagship of 2021, will be among the first few devices to receive the latest Android 12 Beta 1 update later this month, the company announced on Wednesday.

Android 12, the next iteration of Google's operating system, will bring a host of new features focused on user privacy, Deep customisations, productivity and more.

In a post on the Realme Community, the company said, "With our upcoming Realme GT, we are among the first brands to support Android 12 Beta 1. Our aim has always been to bring the best for our users, stay tuned to find out more."

The Realme GT was launched in China back in March 2021 and now the company has hinted that the device is all set to make its way to the global markets including India.

Realme GT: Specifications

The Realme GT features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field-of-view (FOV), and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel snapper on the front.

The Realme GT is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh govt lacks sensitivity, only interested in publicity: SP leader

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Wednesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of paying more attention to publicity rather than working on tackling the pandemic situation in the state. The state...

Pelosi calls for U.S. and world leaders to boycott China's 2022 Olympics

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, criticizing China for human rights abuses and saying global leaders who attend would lose their moral...

Jharkhand reports 62 more COVID-19 fatalities, 2,925 fresh cases

Showing a declining trend in mortalities Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 62 fresh COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 4,601, while 2,925 new cases pushed the tally to 3,20,934.No deaths have been reported from 10 of the 24 district...

Belgian search for man on terror list goes into second day

The search for an armed man who is on a Belgian terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies and who had threatened several people, including a top virologist, entered a second day on Wednesday.Justice Minister Vincent Van Quic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021