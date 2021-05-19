IIM Nagpur Partners with Jaro Education to Upskill Working Professionals on Techno-Functional Skills

The institute jointly with Jaro Education has introduced 4 new techno-functional PG programmes to equip working professionals with future-ready skills on technical and functional aspects to thrive in a digital driven business environment Nagpur, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) has collaborated with Jaro Education, one of the leading EdTech companies in India and a pioneer in the Executive Education space to jointly introduce 4 techno-functional blended postgraduate (PG) certificate programmes. The new PG programmes aim to equip working professionals with future-ready skills, empowering them with the knowledge focussed on both technical and functional expertise, which are required in today’s digitally driven business environment.

The techno-functional PG programmes are apt for mid-level working professionals in key business functions such as business management, marketing, information technology and financial technologies (fintech). These programmes with a duration of 9 - 12 months comprise of 16 modules under the guidance of IIM Nagpur’s highly experienced and professional faculty. These programmes also include regular mentoring sessions from industry experts.

Details of new PG programmes introduced by IIM Nagpur and Jaro: Business Management for IT Professionals (BMIT): The programme curriculum includes various concepts, techniques and tools required for managing systems and enables professionals to leverage the potential of analytics solutions in business management. The course is developed for executives in the IT industry who aspire to take on managerial roles in the organization.

FinTech Programme: The programme provides a deeper understanding on disruptive technologies that are transforming the banking and financial ecosystem. It covers technologies such as Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, and their applications to design and manage financial products or services. It empowers the professionals to gain a strong understanding on various fintech streams including Payment Systems, InsureTech, Neobanking, LendingTech, RoboAdvisory and Wealth Management.

Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation: The programme focuses on empowering the professionals with the knowledge on the tools and techniques used in Data Science and Machine Learning. It also provides hands-on experience with new-age tools like Artificial Intelligence, Tableau, R, Python, Simul8, etcand also provides the opportunity to work on various real-time business problems and design the solutions.

Digital Strategy and Marketing Analytics: The programme equips working executives with contemporary strategic marketing competencies and thought. It aims to develop competencies among managers by upskilling their existing industry know-how; making them future-ready.

Talking about the PG programmes and its role in career transformation, Ms Ranjita Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Jaro Education said, "After understanding and analysing the current career trends and demand, we have collaborated with one of the leading management institutes in India - IIM Nagpur to provide the most comprehensive and competitive executive programmes to fast-track the career growth of the working professionals. We hope that our specialisedprogrammes with cutting-edge curriculum will benefit the professionals." Sharing details about the collaboration and offerings, Dr Bhimaraya Metri - Director, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) said, "We are very glad to be associated with Jaro Education in curating blended-online Post Graduate Certificate Programmes in various specializations in Management including General Management, Data Science, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing Analytics, Financial Technologies and few more to help upskill the talent in accordance with the industry standards and requirements. All these programmes are designed and delivered by eminent faculty from IIM Nagpur along with industry experts to give practical connect to the learning. We are very confident that these programmes will equip professionals for sought-after roles including General Managers, Data Scientists/Analysts, Marketing Consultants, Product Manager and many more.'' On course completion, the professionals will receive a PG Certificate and Alumni status from IIM Nagpur. The first batch for all the four IIM Nagpur programmes is expected to commence in the month of July 2021. About Jaro Education Jaro Education is one of the leading Ed-Tech companies in India and a pioneer in the Executive Education space since July 2009. The company aims to nurture managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs in every field and industry by guiding them to choose and opt for an apt course that caters to their requirements. Recognized for changing the landscape of online education in India, Jaro Education offers more than 20 management and technology programs in collaboration with reputed universities and institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Trichy, IIM Nagpur, IIM Kozhikode, IMT Ghaziabad, and more. With its strong domain expertise and insightful online programs, Jaro Education has transformed careers of over 2,50,000 professionals in the last 12 years through its 28 centres across India.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jaroeducation.com/ About Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) Established in 2015, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIMN) aspires to be a leading management institution that shapes management systems, policy, and governance through high-quality education, research, and industry engagement. Propelled by the pursuit of engaged scholarship, the Institute aims to create value-driven leaders and global managers with strong conceptual foundations and analytical approach, which helps them excel in diverse spheres – be it management, business, policy making, and public administration, to name a few.

IIM Nagpur’s aim is to address the needs of a modern India; connecting aspirations and realities to attain benchmarks that are respected internationally. Our motto, सत्यंचस्वाध्यायप्रवचनेच, that is, an inspired journey towards truth through individual reflection and collective discourse, propels our quest to bridge the gap between abstract knowledge and practice.

IIM Nagpur seeks to distinguish itself as an institution that promotes constant industry engagement of a 'problem-solving' nature. Executive Education, therefore, is an important thrust area for the Institute. With an array of programmes designed by a faculty body with a stellar record of research, teaching, and industry engagement, the Executive Education programme at IIM Nagpur equips managers and executives with the capabilities to perform effectively in their current roles and take up greater challenges through various stages of their careers.) For more information, please visit: https://www.iimnagpur.ac.in/ PWR PWR

