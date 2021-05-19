Left Menu

Nokia inks 5G expansion deal with Sweden's Net4Mobility

As part of the five-year 5G expansion deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio including AirScale Base Stations, AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solutions along with other radio access network (RAN) solutions and tools to drive operational efficiency.

The deal will improve legacy 4G performance and introduce an enhanced 5G layer, allowing Net4Mobility to deliver game-changing ultra-high-speed, low-latency, and highly secure 5G connectivity to its customers whilst enabling compelling new use cases across Industry 4.0, entertainment, cloud gaming, transportation, education, and healthcare.

Sweden's Net4Mobility, a joint venture between Tele2 and Telenor, has selected Nokia for the commercial rollout of 5G services across the country, the latter announced on Wednesday.

"We are proud to be selected as a key supplier to modernize Telenor and Tele2's existing network infrastructure and help shape their 5G future in Sweden. This deal demonstrates Nokia's continued momentum for both radio and 5G across Scandinavia and the Baltic region," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

In addition, the Finnish telecom giant will also provide professional services, including integration, implementation, and network optimization services and technical support for operations and maintenance.

In a press statement, Nokia said that it will replace the incumbent vendor's 4G network and a significant number of new sites are expected to be added every year.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Nokia and have them as one of our vendors going into the 5G era with an emphasis on quality and innovation," said Jonas Edén, CTO of Telenor Sweden.

Formed in 2009, Net4Mobility is Sweden's largest RAN network and carries approximately 60 percent of network traffic in the country. Its 4G network covers 90 percent of the country and 99.9 percent of the population. Prior to this deal, Tele2 and Telenor have tapped Nokia for its cloud core network.

