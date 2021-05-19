Left Menu

'Project Starline': Google previews the next-gen 3D video chat booth

Tech giant Google is working on a next-gen video chat booth that makes the person a user is chatting with appear in front of them in 3D. The system is called 'Project Starline,' which is a fancy video chat setup.

ANI | California | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:11 IST
'Project Starline': Google previews the next-gen 3D video chat booth
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Google is working on a next-gen video chat booth that makes the person a user is chatting with appear in front of them in 3D. The system is called 'Project Starline,' which is a fancy video chat setup. According to The Verge, one can see the other person from different angles by moving around and even make eye contact, Google said during a preview of the project at its I/O conference on Wednesday.

'Project Starline' uses multiple cameras and sensors to capture a person's appearance and shape from different perspectives. It then stitches those together into a 3D model that is broadcast in real-time to whomever they are chatting with. As reported by The Verge, in Google's preview, Starline was used for person-to-person calls (not group chats), and both sides seemed to be using specialised tech so it could all work.

In a demo video, people using the tech describe seeing people like they were in the same room together. It's "as if she was right in front of me," one person says. Right now the system is big. It appears to be an entire booth, complete with lights, cameras, and a bench to sit on. Google says it relies on "custom-built hardware and highly specialised equipment."

The Verge quoted a report by 4Wired stating that the booth contains more than a dozen different depth sensors and a 65-inch 'light field display' to make people appear in 3D. Light field tech has popped up in some promising applications over the past decade, but it's yet to catch on as a way to present people clearly in 3D. The video chat booth is currently only available in "a few" of Google's offices, and it plans on testing the tech with business partners later in the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CEM pulls plug on contact sports with immediate effect

The Council of Education Ministers CEM has pulled the plug on all contact sports with immediate effect, following COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in public schools.According to the Department of Basic Education DBE, the decision was taken during...

FEATURE-Diesel shortages paralyze Venezuelan farms, prompting sanctions debate

Venezuelan farmer Agustin Zenere should have been planting corn by the second week of May - a crucial task in the economically devastated South American country where 7 million people are food insecure.Instead, his 30-hectare 74-acre plot o...

Oxygen langar in Guwahati

With many COVID-19 patients in the city facing problem in getting oxygen cylinders at home, the Khalsa Centre North East KCNE is providing them free oxygen concentrators for four days.Naming the initiative as Free Oxygen Langar, KCNE chairm...

INSIGHT-An audit gave the all-clear. Others alleged slavery

In December 2020, with coronavirus infections spreading rapidly across factories and workers dormitories in Malaysia, officials raided latex glove maker Brightway Holdings near Kuala Lumpur. They said they found workers living in shipping c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021