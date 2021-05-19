Left Menu

Space startup Astra signs first commercial launch contract, boosts rocket capacity

Billionaire-backed space transport startup Astra, which aims to go public before July in a $2.1 billion blank-check deal, has signed its first commercial launch contract with private imaging firm Planet, its chief executive told Reuters. The Alameda, California-based company also said it would be able to lift satellites weighing up to 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) to low-Earth orbit before 2025, a tenfold leap in capacity from its current designs, aimed at winning business from forthcoming broadband mega-constellations like Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:31 IST
Space startup Astra signs first commercial launch contract, boosts rocket capacity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Billionaire-backed space transport startup Astra, which aims to go public before July in a $2.1 billion blank-check deal, has signed its first commercial launch contract with private imaging firm Planet, its chief executive told Reuters.

The Alameda, California-based company also said it would be able to lift satellites weighing up to 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) to low-Earth orbit before 2025, a tenfold leap in capacity from its current designs, aimed at winning business from forthcoming broadband mega-constellations like Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper. It was not immediately clear how the company's rocket designs were changing to increase payload capacity.

An announcement on the commercial contract and the rocket's payload abilities was expected later on Wednesday. "We are committed to launching from anywhere on earth to anywhere in space, whenever our customers need us," Astra CEO Chris Kemp told Reuters ahead of the announcement.

Kemp declined to disclose the value of the multiple-launch deal with Planet but said Astra, which also has at least one government launch contract, has secured launch services revenue of roughly $150 million so far. Astra's first Planet launch could happen as soon as next year. Founded in 2016 in a garage, Astra inaugurated a headquarters and rocket factory near San Francisco in 2019, and has roughly 175 employees, Kemp said. It aims to begin launching rockets monthly next summer, though its rocket failed to reach orbit during a test flight from Alaska last year.

Its backers, including billionaire cellular phone pioneer Craig McCaw and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, hope a low-cost model and eye-catching launch cadence - with Astra rockets blasting off weekly or even daily from its portable launchpad - will set it apart from a crowded field of small-rocket startups. Such companies hope to cash in on the growing number of compact satellites needing a ride to orbit in coming years. Those payloads, in the range of hundreds of kilograms, are far smaller than traditional commercial, scientific, or military satellites, which can weigh tens of thousands of kilograms.

The trend is fueled by venture cash and technology leaps that have boosted the capabilities of scaled-down satellites for everything from broadband services to national security to climate studies. The buzz of activity has touched off a frenzy of capital infusions and blank-check deal-making.

Astra is going public at a valuation of $2.1 billion through a deal expected to close before July with special-purpose acquisition company Holicity Inc, backed by McCaw and Gates. The transaction includes a $200 million private investment led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc.

Small rocket maker Rocket Lab, which has already launched 97 satellites for government and commercial use, also announced a deal in March with a SPAC to go public at a roughly $4.1 billion valuation including debt. Venture-backed Planet, founded by former NASA scientists, also joins a sprawling field of small-satellite makers that broadly includes SpaceX's Starlink, Britain's OneWeb, and Raytheon Technologies Corp's Blue Canyon Technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mueller and Hummels back in Germany squad for Euro 2020

World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels on Wednesday secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man Euro 2020 squad. Mueller and Hummels,...

INSIGHT-Partisan politics in Honduras fuels exodus, migrants say

Bags of rice and beans arrived in a tough neighborhood in San Pedro Sula, Honduras second-largest city, government aid for poor residents struggling during a coronavirus lockdown in April 2020.Cesar Lpez and his hungry family got nothing. T...

CEM pulls plug on contact sports with immediate effect

The Council of Education Ministers CEM has pulled the plug on all contact sports with immediate effect, following COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in public schools.According to the Department of Basic Education DBE, the decision was taken during...

FEATURE-Diesel shortages paralyze Venezuelan farms, prompting sanctions debate

Venezuelan farmer Agustin Zenere should have been planting corn by the second week of May - a crucial task in the economically devastated South American country where 7 million people are food insecure.Instead, his 30-hectare 74-acre plot o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021