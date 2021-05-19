Left Menu

Burger King to serve Ch'King sandwich across U.S. from June

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Burger King will expand its new crispy chicken sandwich nationally across the United States on June 3, the Restaurant Brands International Inc chain said on Wednesday.

The "Ch'King" sandwich builds on a craze that began to sweep the United States in late 2019 after the fried chicken chain Popeyes, also owned by Restaurant Brands International, started selling its first-ever sandwich. Burger King began testing the new product in September, before rolling it out to some additional locations.

Like McDonald's Corp, Burger King's new sandwich will come in three versions: regular, spicy, or deluxe. But unlike any other major U.S. fast-food burger chain, Burger King's fillets are breaded by hand in stores.

The suggested price will be $3.99 to $4.99 depending on region, Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty told Reuters. That is somewhat higher than previous launches of similar sandwiches from competitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

